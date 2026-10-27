Israel election: Gadi Eisenkot accuses Netanyahu of ‘lies and intimidation’, urges voters to back change

"In recent hours, Netanyahu has returned to the familiar tricks, lies, and intimidation to mobilise the masses. The same lies from previous election campaigns. This puts the change at risk," Eisenkot said.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 21:55 IST
Israel election: Gadi Eisenkot accuses Netanyahu of ‘lies and intimidation’, urges voters to back change
Yashar Party chairman Gadi Eisenkot (Photo/X/@gadi_eisenkot). Image Credit: ANI

Yashar Party chairman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's principal challenger, Gadi Eisenkot, on Tuesday (local time) accused the incumbent of resorting to “tricks, lies, and intimidation” to mobilise voters, urging Israelis to turn out in large numbers and support political change as voting continued in the closely contested Knesset elections. In a post on X, Eisenkot alleged that Netanyahu's campaign tactics threatened the prospects of a change in government and called on voters to persuade their friends and family members to cast their ballots.

“In recent hours, Netanyahu has returned to the familiar tricks, lies, and intimidation to mobilise the masses. The same lies from previous election campaigns. This puts the change at risk,” Eisenkot said. Urging supporters to remain active until polling closed at 10 pm local time, Eisenkot called for greater voter mobilisation in support of his party.

“We all need to be concerned until 22:00, but much more than that – go out and convince friends, family members, to vote. Only straight! Bigger than Likud and the 'Way' slip will bring change,” he added, referring to his party's campaign to replace Netanyahu. In a separate post, Eisenkot reflected on the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack and the sacrifices made by Israeli soldiers during the subsequent war in Gaza.

He said he began election day by visiting Ofakim and Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the communities severely affected by the attack, before visiting the grave of his son, Gal, at the military cemetery in Herzliya. Eisenkot, a former Israel Defence Forces (IDF) chief of staff, recalled a conversation with his son shortly before the October 7 attack, saying Gal had expressed a desire to do something that would benefit humanity.

“Gal said to me then: ‘I'm looking to do something that will help humanity, people.’ That statement has accompanied me ever since and forever, and especially today,” he wrote. Eisenkot pledged to work towards restoring security and reconnecting Israeli society, describing political change as critical to the country's future.

“The change we will bring today to the people of Israel is necessary, it is critical, and it is historic. The change must happen,” he said. Meanwhile, Netanyahu urged right-wing voters to support his Likud party, claiming that turnout in Arab-majority areas was high and warning that his political opponents could form a government with Arab parties.

“We're at war for our home. Muslim Brotherhood supporters are raiding the polling stations and stealing the elections. Go out and vote, recover it!!” Netanyahu said in a post on X. According to the Central Elections Committee, voter turnout reached a record-shattering 55.7% by 4 PM local time.

The election is being closely watched as Netanyahu's bloc and opposition factions seek to secure enough support in the Knesset to form the next government. (ANI)

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