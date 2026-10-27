Soccer-Fenerbahce part ways with coach Kartal after derby defeat
Ismail Kartal has resigned as Fenerbahce head coach following Monday’s 2-1 defeat at bitter rivals Galatasaray, the club said on Tuesday. "Mr. Ismail Kartal, who carried out the duty of head coach for our Professional Football A Team, has conveyed his decision to leave his post to our administration and we have parted ways after mutual agreement with him," the club said in a statement.
Earlier, Fenerbahce condemned a brawl that broke out on the pitch following the defeat by Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig, with Galatasaray accusing their rivals of making misleading allegations in response. Fenerbahce are fifth in the standings, six points behind leaders and champions Galatasaray.