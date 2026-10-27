Soccer-Fenerbahce part ways with coach Kartal after derby defeat

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 23:50 IST
Soccer-Fenerbahce part ways with coach Kartal after derby defeat

Ismail ​Kartal has resigned ​as Fenerbahce ‌head coach ​following Monday’s 2-1 defeat at bitter rivals ‌Galatasaray, the club said on Tuesday. "Mr. Ismail Kartal, who carried out the duty of ‌head coach for our Professional Football ‌A Team, has conveyed his decision to leave his post to our administration and we ⁠have ​parted ⁠ways after mutual agreement with him," the club ⁠said in a statement.

Earlier, Fenerbahce condemned a ​brawl that broke out on the ⁠pitch following the defeat by Galatasaray in the ⁠Turkish ​Super Lig, with Galatasaray accusing their rivals of making misleading allegations ⁠in response. Fenerbahce are fifth in the standings, ⁠six ⁠points behind leaders and champions Galatasaray.

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