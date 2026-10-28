Hacker trying to breach US Federal Election Commission system, email shows
A hacker is attempting to breach the US Federal Election Commission's systems and that agency has had to "temporarily shut down" its web-facing services as a result, according to an email seen by Reuters. In a statement, the FEC said that, "at this time, the FEC’s electronic filing system is currently offline and our IT staff are actively working to restore service." It declined further comment.
A status message posted by the FEC noted that its filing system had been down since around 10 p.m. ET on Monday (0200 GMT Tuesday). The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI did not immediately return messages seeking comment.