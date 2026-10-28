Hacker trying to breach US Federal Election Commission system, email shows

A hacker is attempting ‌to breach the US Federal Election Commission's systems and that agency has had to "temporarily shut ‌down" its web-facing services as a ‌result, according to an email seen by Reuters. In a statement, the FEC said that, "at this time, ⁠the ​FEC’s electronic filing ⁠system is currently offline and our IT staff are ⁠actively working to restore service." It declined ​further comment.

A status message posted by the ⁠FEC noted that its filing system had been down ⁠since ​around 10 p.m. ET on Monday (0200 GMT Tuesday). The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure ⁠Security Agency and the FBI did not immediately ⁠return ⁠messages seeking comment.