Hacker trying to breach US Federal Election Commission system, email shows

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 28-10-2026 00:21 IST
Hacker trying to breach US Federal Election Commission system, email shows

A hacker is attempting ‌to breach the US Federal Election Commission's systems and that agency has had to "temporarily shut ‌down" its web-facing services as a ‌result, according to an email seen by Reuters. In a statement, the FEC said that, "at this time, ⁠the ​FEC’s electronic filing ⁠system is currently offline and our IT staff are ⁠actively working to restore service." It declined ​further comment.

A status message posted by the ⁠FEC noted that its filing system had been down ⁠since ​around 10 p.m. ET on Monday (0200 GMT Tuesday). The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure ⁠Security Agency and the FBI did not immediately ⁠return ⁠messages seeking comment.

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