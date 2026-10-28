Noah Wyle named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive' 

Actor Noah ​Wyle, the Emmy-winning star ​of the TV ‌medical drama “The ​Pitt,” was named this year’s “sexiest man alive” by People magazine on Tuesday. The ‌55-year-old said it “sounded like a prank” when he heard the news, adding: “Not in a million years did I think that ‌this would be an honor bestowed on me.”

“I hope ‌this changes everything. I hope it’s just wine and roses, milk and honey from here on out,” he told People magazine with ⁠a laugh. “No, ​I don’t, ⁠but I am going to take a lot of ribbing from ⁠friends and family for sure.” Wyle has won two Emmys for ​best actor in drama for his portrayal of Dr. ⁠Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in HBO's “The Pitt," the story of life in a Pittsburgh ⁠trauma ​center. He also starred as Dr. John Carter in the long-running medical drama “ER," which debuted in 1994. ⁠His "ER" co-star George Clooney has received People's honor twice.

Other actors ⁠who have ⁠received the title from People magazine include Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba, John Krasinski, and Paul ‌Rudd.