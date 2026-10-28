Mexico's electoral body INE names interim chief after resignation over corruption

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2026 00:26 IST
Mexico's electoral body INE names interim chief after resignation over corruption

Mexico's ‌National Electoral Institute ​named Blanca Cruz as its interim president on Tuesday, according to ‌several local media reports, following the resignation of Guadalupe Taddei amid allegations of irregularities and corruption at the electoral ‌authority.

Cruz, an electoral adviser who joined the INE's ‌General Council in April, will lead the autonomous body until Taddei's permanent successor is named by lawmakers. Taddei resigned on Monday, in ⁠the ​most high-profile departure ⁠tied to alleged corruption in President Claudia Sheinbaum's two-year-old presidency. ⁠Sheinbaum said she supported Taddei's decision.

"It is a good time ​for whoever takes office to exercise transparency and ensure ⁠that no department within the National Electoral Institute favors any particular ⁠side, ​and that the Institute fulfills its duties," Sheinbaum said at her daily press conference on Tuesday. The ⁠abrupt leadership change comes as the INE prepares to oversee ⁠Mexico's 2027 ⁠midterm elections, and could risk damaging the electoral institute's credibility.

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