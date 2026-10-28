US government receives first Venezuelan oil from NABEP at 'no cost', official says

The ​US government ​on ‌Tuesday received the first ​cargo of Venezuelan crude ‌from a deal signed with producer NABEP in August, which will ‌be sold to refineries operated ‌by Exxon Mobil and Venezuela-owned Citgo Petroleum, a White House official ⁠told ​Reuters. The ⁠cargo was received by the US ⁠government at 'no cost', the person said.

Washington ​had previously said NABEP had ⁠granted the US Department of State ⁠the ​right to purchase, at production cost, a guaranteed ⁠20% of the off-take from all ⁠current ⁠and future fields NABEP will operate.