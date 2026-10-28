Soccer-Understrength Al-Hilal slip to first defeat in Asian Champions League

Qatar's Al-Shamal claimed a 3-1 win over ​Al-Hilal at Al-Bayt Stadium on Tuesday to ​hand the understrength Saudi Pro League ‌leaders their ​first loss in the western league phase of the Asian Champions League Elite.

Wesley Said saw his opener for the home side cancelled out ‌by Al-Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari but second half goals from Baghdad Bounedjah and Mohamed Ben Romdhane sealed the points for David Prats' side. "This result is not satisfactory for us," said Al-Dawsari. "There were many mistakes but we ‌will review our mistakes and make up for them in the next match."

Simone Inzaghi's Al-Hilal line-up ‌was missing a host of key players with midfielders Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic absent alongside the injured Gabriel Martinelli and Crysencio Summerville, who was suspended. Al-Shamal struck in the eighth minute through Said, who found the bottom corner with a low ⁠strike ​before Al-Dawsari equalised 24 minutes ⁠later when he finished off a counterattack powered by Theo Hernandez's driving run down the left.

But Bounedjah's strike three minutes ⁠into the second half restored Al-Shamal's lead and Ben Romdhane scored from close range six minutes later to double ​the home side's advantage. The result leaves Al-Hilal on six points while Al-Shamal move up to five ⁠points having drawn their opening two matches.

Shabab Al-Ahli continued their winning run with a 2-0 victory over Esteghlal in Dubai to ⁠end ​the Iranian side's unbeaten start to the campaign and climb into second place behind compatriots Al-Ain with both teams on nine points. Mateusao volleyed home Sardar Azmoun's looping centre in the 68th minute ⁠to give the hosts the lead and Juan Alvina sealed the result with six minutes left when he ⁠shot into the corner.

The ⁠clubs finishing in the top eight places in the 16-team leagues in west and east Asia progress to the knockout rounds, with the tournament's quarter-finals, ‌semi-finals and final ‌to be played in Saudi Arabia in April and ​May.