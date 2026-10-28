Jordan, Syria to form security committee after deadly strikes on Islamic State sites
Jordan and Syria have agreed to form a joint security committee to examine the details and repercussions of recent Jordanian airstrikes against Islamic State sites in Syria, the two countries' foreign ministries said in a joint statement early on Wednesday.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani that Tuesday's strikes were based on field intelligence and aimed at "neutralising" confirmed threats and imminent attacks targeting Jordan's security, while expressinh "deep regret" over civilian deaths during the operations.