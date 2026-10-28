Jordan, Syria to form security committee after deadly strikes on Islamic State sites

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2026 02:54 IST
Jordan, Syria to form security committee after deadly strikes on Islamic State sites

Jordan ​and ​Syria have ‌agreed to ​form a joint security committee ‌to examine the details and repercussions of recent Jordanian ‌airstrikes against Islamic State sites ‌in Syria, the two countries' foreign ministries said in a ⁠joint ​statement ⁠early on Wednesday.

Jordanian Foreign Minister ⁠Ayman Safadi told his ​Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani that ⁠Tuesday's strikes were based on field ⁠intelligence ​and aimed at "neutralising" confirmed threats and imminent ⁠attacks targeting Jordan's security, while expressinh "deep ⁠regret" ⁠over civilian deaths during the operations.

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