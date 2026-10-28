UK's Healey preparing to cut household gas bills by £50, Telegraph reports

British ​finance minister John ‌Healey plans to cut household gas bills by up to £50 ($66.57) ‌in his first budget to ‌be announced on Wednesday, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

Healey ⁠will ​announce ⁠plans to scrap standing charges ⁠on household gas bills alongside new ​measures to curb the ⁠energy secretary's power to impose ⁠net ​zero levies on household bills, the report ⁠added. Britain's Treasury declined to comment.

($1 = ⁠0.7511 ⁠pounds)