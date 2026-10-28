UK's Healey preparing to cut household gas bills by £50, Telegraph reports

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2026 02:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2026 02:55 IST
UK's Healey preparing to cut household gas bills by £50, Telegraph reports

British ​finance minister John ‌Healey plans to cut household gas bills by up to £50 ($66.57) ‌in his first budget to ‌be announced on Wednesday, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

Healey ⁠will ​announce ⁠plans to scrap standing charges ⁠on household gas bills alongside new ​measures to curb the ⁠energy secretary's power to impose ⁠net ​zero levies on household bills, the report ⁠added. Britain's Treasury declined to comment.

($1 = ⁠0.7511 ⁠pounds)

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