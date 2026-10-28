UK's Healey preparing to cut household gas bills by £50, Telegraph reports
British finance minister John Healey plans to cut household gas bills by up to £50 ($66.57) in his first budget to be announced on Wednesday, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday.
Healey will announce plans to scrap standing charges on household gas bills alongside new measures to curb the energy secretary's power to impose net zero levies on household bills, the report added. Britain's Treasury declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7511 pounds)