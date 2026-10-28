Cyclone Arnab begins making landfall in India's Andhra Pradesh state

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2026 02:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2026 02:55 IST
Cyclone Arnab begins making landfall in India's Andhra Pradesh state

A severe ​cyclone started making landfall in ​India's Andhra Pradesh state ‌in the early ​hours of Wednesday, bringing high-speed winds and heavy rain that uprooted trees and ‌disrupted power supply, authorities said. Thousands of people were evacuated along India's eastern coast this week and some train and flight services were canceled ahead ‌of Cyclone Arnab's arrival.

The India Meteorological Department said wind ‌speed over the landfall area was forecast at 125-135 kilometers/hour (78-84 mph), gusting to 150 kph, over the next four hours before decreasing gradually. A storm surge of ⁠1.5 to ​2.5 metres (about ⁠5-8 feet) above normal tide was very likely to inundate low-lying areas of Andhra ⁠Pradesh over the next six hours, the IMD said.

No loss of ​life had been reported so far, although trees were uprooted ⁠in several places and power supply was disrupted, the office of Andhra Pradesh's ⁠chief ​minister said. Arnab is sweeping in from the Bay of Bengal, a major region for tropical cyclones that has spawned ⁠deadly storms on India's east coast.

A super cyclone that killed nearly 10,000 ⁠people ⁠when it hit Odisha in October 1999 remains one of the country's deadliest natural disasters.

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