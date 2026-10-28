Lula says Bolsonaro's exit from Brazil is shameful after election defeat
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he had just heard that Senator Flavio Bolsonaro had left Brazil, calling it shameful and saying his rival in Sunday's presidential election should have stayed and proven his innocence.
Bolsonaro, who has yet to concede defeat after losing to Lula, left for the United States after refusing to comply with a Supreme Court order to surrender his passports. The ruling relates to a money laundering probe in which he denies wrongdoing.