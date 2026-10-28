Lula says Bolsonaro's exit from Brazil is shameful after election defeat 

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2026 03:07 IST | Created: 28-10-2026 03:07 IST
Lula says Bolsonaro's exit from Brazil is shameful after election defeat 

​President ​Luiz Inacio ‌Lula da Silva ​said on Tuesday he ‌had just heard that Senator Flavio Bolsonaro had left ‌Brazil, calling it shameful ‌and saying his rival in Sunday's presidential election should have ⁠stayed ​and proven ⁠his innocence.

Bolsonaro, who has yet ⁠to concede defeat after ​losing to Lula, left for ⁠the United States after refusing ⁠to ​comply with a Supreme Court order to ⁠surrender his passports. The ruling relates ⁠to ⁠a money laundering probe in which ‌he ‌denies wrongdoing.

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