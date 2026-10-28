ASEAN envoy to lead humanitarian mission to Myanmar
The Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN's special envoy on Myanmar will lead a humanitarian mission to the country starting on Wednesday, ASEAN chair the Philippines said.
The Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN's special envoy on Myanmar will lead a humanitarian mission to the country starting on Wednesday, ASEAN chair the Philippines said.
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