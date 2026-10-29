North Korea fires around 10 ballistic missiles toward sea off east coast, Seoul says

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 10:13 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 10:13 IST
North Korea fires around 10 ballistic missiles toward sea off east coast, Seoul says

North ‌Korea fired ​around 10 short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast on ‌Thursday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The missiles were launched at around 12:30 p.m. (0330 GMT) from an area ‌around Wonsan on North Korea's eastern coast, the JCS said ‌in a statement. South Korea's military was strengthening surveillance and maintaining readiness in case of additional launches, while closely sharing information with the ⁠United ​States and ⁠Japan, it added.

Japan's Defence Ministry said North Korea had launched an object that ⁠could be a ballistic missile and that it fell outside ​Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, according to Yonhap News Agency. Japan's Coast ⁠Guard also said earlier the launched projectile could be a ballistic ⁠missile ​and had already fallen into the sea.

North Korea last fired ballistic missiles on October 12, amid heightened tension ⁠on the inter-Korean border over a mine blast that wounded South ⁠Korean ⁠soldiers last month. Pyongyang has conducted missile tests on more than 10 occasions this year.

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