North Korea's Kim may have conveyed position on US talks during China trip, Yonhap says
South Korea's spy agency said on Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have conveyed his position on possible US-North Korea talks during his recent visit to China, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Differences remained between the United States and North Korea over conditions for dialogue, but the situation might change around the APEC summit, Seoul's National Intelligence Service (NIS) said, according to Yonhap.