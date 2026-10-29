North Korea's Kim may have conveyed position on US talks during China trip, Yonhap says

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 11:50 IST
North Korea's Kim may have conveyed position on US talks during China trip, Yonhap says

​South Korea's ‌spy agency ​said on Thursday that ‌North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have conveyed ‌his position on ‌possible US-North Korea talks during his recent visit ⁠to ​China, ⁠according to Yonhap News Agency.

Differences ⁠remained between the ​United States and North Korea ⁠over conditions for dialogue, ⁠but ​the situation might change around the ⁠APEC summit, Seoul's National ⁠Intelligence Service (NIS) ⁠said, according to Yonhap.

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