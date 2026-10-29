Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Asia OneHealthcare files draft prospectus for Malaysia IPO

Malaysian hospital operator Asia OneHealthcare has filed a draft prospectus for an initial public offering of up to 4.38 billion shares and a planned listing on Bursa Malaysia, the Securities Commission Malaysia's website showed on Wednesday. Reuters reported in April that US-based private equity firm TPG had hired Maybank and UBS to explore options for Asia OneHealthcare, including ​a domestic listing that could value the company at about 30 billion ringgit ($7.4 billion)

Boston Scientific warns of tough 2027 on China pricing, heart-device weakness

Boston Scientific lowered its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday and warned that revenue and earnings growth could be challenging in 2027, citing pricing pressure ​in China and weakness in its key heart-device businesses. Shares of the company were down 5.3% by afternoon.

Biogen tops quarterly estimates on rare-disease drug strength

Biogen beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter results on Wednesday, ‌as robust demand for its ​rare-disease and Alzheimer's treatments helped offset declines in its under-pressure multiple sclerosis franchise. The US drugmaker deepened its bets on rare diseases with its $5.6 billion buyout of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, adding promising drugs Syfovre and Empaveli as CEO Chris Viehbacher sought to reset the business.

Health Rounds: Wildfire smoke exposure during pregnancy linked to higher autism risk in children

With wildfires becoming larger and more prevalent, today we report on a study that suggests a link between exposure during pregnancy to harmful particles in smoke from the infernos and autism in the women's children. Speaking of harmful particles, we also feature a study that may have discovered one way in which microplastics in our systems are causing health problems. WILDFIRE SMOKE IN PREGNANCY LINKED WITH AUTISM RISK

GSK pipeline doubts, vaccine underperformance overshadow sales beat

GSK investors punished the British drugmaker on Wednesday despite a third-quarter sales and profit beat, focusing instead on questions over its drug pipeline and weak sales of vaccines, including its shingles shot Shingrix. The ‌company's London-listed shares were down around 4% by 1430 GMT, after tumbling 7.3% earlier in the day, and were on track for their steepest slide since April, largely erasing gains made since CEO Luke Miels took over in January.

Oura to study link between smart ring data and obesity treatment outcomes

Oura said on Wednesday it has launched a clinical trial to study how sleep, heart rate and other measures monitored by the company's smart ring are associated with outcomes of obesity treatments such as GLP-1 drugs and bariatric surgery. The trial will examine whether changes in those measures are linked to outcomes from the treatment such as weight loss, blood sugar control and treatment persistence.

Pennsylvania measles cases near 1,400, state health department says

Measles cases in Pennsylvania have risen to 1,398 as of Wednesday, up 38 from the state health department's last update on Monday, as the state battles its worst measles outbreak in years. Here are more details:

Geron discontinues late-stage trial of blood cancer drug, shares plunge

Geron said on Wednesday it would halt a late-stage trial of its blood cancer treatment, marking a setback for the company's only commercial product, sending its shares plunging 20% in early trading. The drug, branded as Rytelo, was being evaluated as a treatment for myelofibrosis, a rare type of blood cancer in which scar tissue gradually builds up in the bone marrow.

US Health Secretary Kennedy ‌opens access to some unapproved peptides

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday pushed forward a policy allowing licensed pharmacies and physicians to compound certain unapproved peptides while regulators consider whether to formally permit their use in compounded medicines. Published in the Federal Register as Kennedy's "enforcement discretion policy," it enables US compounding of six peptides, including the popular BPC-157 and TB-500 — often taken together in a combination popularly known as the "Wolverine stack" — without fear of FDA reprisal.

Lilly's retatrutide outshines Ozempic on weight loss, blood sugar control in trial

Eli Lilly said on Wednesday its experimental next-generation obesity drug, retatrutide, outperformed Novo Nordisk's Ozempic on blood sugar ‌control and delivered more than double the weight loss in a diabetes study. The data strengthens the competitive profile of retatrutide, which is widely expected to fuel Lilly's next wave of growth following the success of its Zepbound and Mounjaro.

Generic drugmaker Sandoz cuts sales outlook, shares fall

Swiss generic drugmaker Sandoz lowered its full-year sales growth guidance after short-term biosimilar-supply constraints weighed on third-quarter results, sending shares down as much as 8% on Wednesday. The company now expects net sales to grow by 5-6% at constant exchange rates, from mid-to-high single digit growth expected previously. However, it lifted its core earnings margin forecasts, seeing its EBITDA margin reaching 23%-23.5% in 2026 compared with the previously forecast increase of around 100 basis points from the 21.7% recorded in 2025.

Research organization IAVI receives US funding for Ebola vaccine development

IAVI, a biomedical research organization, said on Wednesday it was awarded $36 million under a US government contract worth up to $99 million to advance development of its single-dose vaccine candidate against the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus. The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has risen above 10,000, government data showed on Tuesday, making the Bundibugyo outbreak the country's largest and deadliest.

Cooper Companies CEO White steps down

Cooper Companies said on Tuesday CEO Al White had stepped down, effective immediately, and board member Walt Rosebrough was elected executive chair as the medical device maker begins its search for a new CEO. Rosebrough, an independent director who joined the board in January, is the former CEO of STERIS and will oversee day-to-day operations at Cooper until a permanent CEO is appointed

Eli Lilly international business chief Jonsson to retire; Yuffa to ⁠head global markets unit

Eli Lilly said ​on Tuesday that Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president and president of its international business, will retire at the end of 2026 after a 36-year career at the US drugmaker. The company ⁠said Ilya Yuffa will become executive vice president and president of the newly created Lilly Global Markets organization from January 1, 2027, as Lilly combines its US and international commercial operations into a single structure.

Congo's Ebola cases surpass 10,000 as fears grow of wider African spread

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has risen above 10,000, government data showed on Tuesday, a milestone that coincides with growing fears the epidemic could spread to more African countries. The latest situation report from Congo's public health institute put the number of cases at 10,060, with those killed by the virus reaching 4,887.

FDA warns Amgen over cancer drug promotional video

The US FDA has warned Amgen that a promotional video for its colorectal cancer drug was misleading because it highlighted the benefits while ⁠failing to adequately disclose serious safety risks and patient limitations, according to an update posted on the agency's website on Tuesday. Here are some details:

Novartis books $2.2 billion hit from drug trial setbacks, but lifts guidance

Novartis recorded about $2.2 billion in charges related to two drugs that failed in late-stage studies last month, even as it boosted its full-year profit expectations on Tuesday. The Swiss drugmaker's operating income fell 61% in the third quarter, hurt by higher research and development costs and a $1.9 billion partial impairment charge for del-desiran, one of two consecutive major trial setbacks unveiled in September that sent its shares tumbling at the time.

Canada introduces bill to allow people to be euthanized after they lose capacity to decide

The Canadian government will introduce ​a new bill on Tuesday to allow people to request being euthanized at a later date when they have lost the mental capacity to make that decision, in a potential further expansion of one of the world's most liberal assisted dying programs. Justice Minister Sean Fraser said the new legislation will allow adults to consent to being euthanized in advance "so their wishes could be respected if they are diagnosed with an incurable illness that could take away the ability to make this decision."

Airline groups urge US CDC to reconsider Ebola declaration requirements

Major American and foreign airlines urged ⁠the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reconsider new rules requiring all US-bound travelers to attest they have not been in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the prior 21 days. The International Air Transport Association and Airlines for America, in separate previously unreported letters reviewed by Reuters, urged the CDC to reconsider the plan announced last week that takes effect on November 3 and is aimed at preventing entry by people exposed to Ebola.

HCA signals flat 2027 earnings as Medicaid payments drop; shares slide

US hospital operator HCA Healthcare signaled flat earnings for 2027 on Tuesday, as lower Medicaid payments and a rise in uninsured patients threaten to offset steady patient demand, sending its shares down over 5%. On a post-earnings conference call with analysts, CEO Sam Hazen said "we anticipate our earnings in 2027 will be generally consistent with 2026," noting that ⁠the policy ​environment remains fluid. HCA will provide a full 2027 outlook in January.

Centene lifts 2026 profit forecast, sees earnings growth continuing in 2027

Centene raised its annual profit forecast and said it expects 2027 earnings to be higher than this year, sending the health insurer's shares up 3%. Higher medical costs in recent years due to elevated healthcare demand have squeezed margins for health insurers and prompted them to improve pricing and tighten cost controls.

GSK to nearly double cancer medicines in clinical trials next year

GSK said on Tuesday that it expects to almost double the number of cancer medicines it has in clinical trials next year, including those in early-stage studies, as it tries to rebuild its oncology business. The drugmaker's clinical-stage portfolio of about 15 assets would likely "come close to doubling" in 2027, Hesham Abdullah, who heads GSK's oncology research and development, told the Wall Street Journal earlier on Tuesday.

Dutch government orders poultry to be kept inside due to bird flu

The Dutch government on Wednesday ordered farmers across the country to keep poultry indoors following three reported birdflu outbreaks in recent days. "The risk of further infections is significant. To prevent as much suffering as possible for both animals and business owners, I have decided to implement a nationwide requirement to keep birds indoors or otherwise shielded," Agriculture minister Silvio Erkens said in ⁠a statement.

US estrogen supply crunch widens as women seek alternatives to scarce patches

Women in the US struggling to find hormone replacement treatments to manage menopause symptoms are facing shortages beyond estrogen patches amid surging demand, with some injectable and vaginal estrogen products also in short supply. The US Food and Drug Administration has been working with manufacturers since September to boost supplies of estrogen patches after months of shortages. But pharmacies and drug-shortage monitors are reporting problems with other forms of the hormone.

Artiva to discontinue cell therapy after two patient deaths, cut workforce by 94%

Artiva Biotherapeutics said on Tuesday it would halt the development ⁠of an experimental cell therapy for certain autoimmune conditions — its lead candidate — after two patient deaths, sending its shares slumping 32%. The company will slash its workforce by about 94% and evaluate ⁠strategic alternatives, it said.

Screwworm infests dog in Arizona, widening US cases

New World screwworm, a parasitic fly that eats warm-blooded animals alive, has infested a dog in Arizona, widening cases to a third US state, the US Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday. The first detection in Arizona was in Cochise County, which borders Mexico, according to the USDA.

Supplements brand Rho Nutrition explores sale, sources say

Rho Nutrition, a maker of liquid supplements and vitamins, is exploring a sale that could value the company at over $500 million, according to three people familiar with the matter. The privately held company is working with investment bank Rothschild & Co on the sale process, which is at an early stage, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity since the matter is private. Rho expects to generate around $200 million in revenue this year, the people said.

Global Fund appoints former head Mark Dybul as executive director

The Geneva-based Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria ‌has appointed American physician Mark Dybul as the organization's next Executive Director, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Dybul ‌returns to the organization early next year after serving as its head from 2013-2017

Big Caring launches IPO valuing Malaysian pharmacy chain at $2 billion

Malaysian pharmacy chain Big Caring Group on Thursday launches its initial public offering, which could value the company at about 8 billion ringgit ($2 billion) ahead of a planned November 19 listing debut ​on Bursa Malaysia. The retailer is offering up to 1.9 billion shares at a maximum price of 1.08 ringgit each, Big Caring said in a statement.