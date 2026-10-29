Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

UK's Channel 4 shows to launch on Disney+ next year

Channel 4 has ​signed a deal with The Walt Disney Company to bring its shows to ​the Disney+ streaming platform in Britain and Ireland early next year. The ‌collaboration ​will see many of Channel 4's programmes, including drama "Maya", featuring Bella Ramsey, released on Disney+ at the same time as on Channel 4's own platforms, the broadcaster said on Tuesday.

Russell Brand says friends abandoned him after 'devastating' sex crime allegations

British comedian and actor Russell Brand, on trial for ‌a string of alleged historical sex offences, told a court on Wednesday that he had dedicated his life to reckless philandering and idiocy but said consent was always non-negotiable. Brand, once a regular figure on British television and star of a number of Hollywood movies, was giving evidence at London's Southwark Crown Court, where he is accused of three counts of rape, three of sexual assault and an attempted indecent ‌assault involving six women between 1999 and 2009.

Hello Kitty maker Sanrio cuts ties with TV spy show after China backlash

Hello Kitty maker Sanrio has cancelled a collaboration with a Japanese TV ‌spy show after a backlash in China, the second incident in days to highlight the tightrope foreign firms and celebrities must walk in the lucrative market. The Wednesday announcement by Sanrio's Chinese subsidiary came just after French soccer star Kylian Mbappe apologised for remarks about late Chinese leader Mao Zedong that saw several Chinese sponsors cut ties with him.

Meghan to join Australia's Junior MasterChef next year

Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, will star in the next series of ⁠Australia's Junior MasterChef ​in 2027, returning to a franchise where she appeared ⁠as a guest judge on the adult version earlier this year. Meghan, an American actress before she married Harry in 2018, has recently moved back to Britain from the US with her family, with media reports suggesting she was keen ⁠to find a new acting role.

Empathy and purpose drive Los Javis' Oscar hopeful 'La Bola Negra'

Spanish filmmakers Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi said their sophomore feature "La Bola Negra", which has emerged as an Oscar contender, took them ​on the journey of their lives and left them with many more ideas they cannot wait to tackle. Industry buzz over a possible Oscar has built for the ⁠film since its launch at the Cannes Film Festival in May where the duo, nicknamed "Los Javis", won a best directing prize.

Noah Wyle named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

Actor Noah Wyle, the Emmy-winning star of the TV medical drama “The Pitt,” was named this ⁠year’s “sexiest ​man alive” by People magazine on Tuesday. The 55-year-old said it “sounded like a prank” when he heard the news, adding: “Not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me.”

36 countries to compete in Eurovision 2027 as Ireland, Netherlands stay out over Israel

Canada will make its Eurovision debut alongside at least 35 other countries at next year's ⁠contest, organisers said on Wednesday, with Ireland and the Netherlands boycotting over Israel's participation, and Spain, Slovenia and Iceland still to announce. The 36 broadcasters will send their national entry to the 71st edition ⁠of the contest in the Bulgarian city ⁠of Burgas in May, one participant more than in 2026, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said

NFL-Jay-Z to headline next year's Super Bowl halftime show

Jay-Z will headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show in February, the National Football League announced on Monday. The show at the NFL championship game is ‌the most-coveted showcase in the world ‌of music. US television ratings for the halftime performance often top 100 million viewers and rank higher ​than the audience for the game itself.