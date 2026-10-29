Kremlin says it hopes humanitarian aid will reach Oleshky on Thursday or Friday

​The ​Kremlin said ‌it hopes humanitarian ​aid will reach the Russian-controlled ‌Ukrainian town of Oleshky on Thursday or Friday and that ‌those who want to leave ‌will be able to do so, the Interfax news agency ⁠reported on ​Thursday.

Neither ⁠Ukraine nor Russia has reported any ⁠violations so far of a ​US-brokered six-day ceasefire, which came ⁠into effect early on Tuesday to ⁠allow ​evacuations and aid deliveries to the frontline town, ⁠where trapped residents faced regular shelling ⁠and ⁠severe shortages of food and medicine.