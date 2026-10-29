Kremlin says it hopes humanitarian aid will reach Oleshky on Thursday or Friday
The Kremlin said it hopes humanitarian aid will reach the Russian-controlled Ukrainian town of Oleshky on Thursday or Friday and that those who want to leave will be able to do so, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.
Neither Ukraine nor Russia has reported any violations so far of a US-brokered six-day ceasefire, which came into effect early on Tuesday to allow evacuations and aid deliveries to the frontline town, where trapped residents faced regular shelling and severe shortages of food and medicine.