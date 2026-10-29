China stocks slip as tech gauges hit over one-year lows, overshadowing Fed rate decision
China stocks ended lower on Thursday, as a deepening selloff in tech shares overshadowed the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.
China stocks ended lower on Thursday, as a deepening selloff in tech shares overshadowed the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.
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