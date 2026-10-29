Kremlin condemns Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow during Africa summit, TASS reports
The Kremlin on Thursday condemned Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow at a time when the city is hosting more than 22 African leaders at a summit, the TASS state news agency reported. TASS cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that it was "very strange" for Kyiv to target Moscow at such a time.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that 613 Ukrainian drones had flown towards the Moscow region overnight, most of which he said had been brought down by air defence forces at some distance. 231 of those drones had been destroyed as they approached Moscow, he added. Moscow is hosting the third Russia-Africa Summit, a two-day event attended by African leaders and government delegations from 48 countries.