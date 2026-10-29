Kremlin condemns Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow during Africa summit, TASS reports 

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 14:16 IST
Kremlin condemns Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow during Africa summit, TASS reports 

The ​Kremlin on Thursday ​condemned Ukrainian drone ‌attacks on ​Moscow at a time when the city is ‌hosting more than 22 African leaders at a summit, the TASS state news agency ‌reported. TASS cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ‌as saying that it was "very strange" for Kyiv to target Moscow at such a time.

Moscow ⁠Mayor ​Sergei ⁠Sobyanin said that 613 Ukrainian drones had flown towards ⁠the Moscow region overnight, most of which ​he said had been brought down by ⁠air defence forces at some distance. 231 of ⁠those ​drones had been destroyed as they approached Moscow, he added. Moscow is hosting ⁠the third Russia-Africa Summit, a two-day event attended ⁠by ⁠African leaders and government delegations from 48 countries.

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