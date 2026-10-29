EU Council will start search for new ECB head immediately, Costa says
The European Council will immediately start the process to find a successor for Christine Lagarde as head of the European Central Bank, Council President Antonio Costa said on Thursday.
"To ensure a smooth transition to the next leadership of the ECB, the process for the appointment of her successor will be initiated today and will proceed without delay, with a view to a timely decision by the European Council," Costa said in a post on X.