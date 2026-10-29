EU Council will start search for new ECB head immediately, Costa says

The ​European ​Council will ‌immediately start the ​process to find ‌a successor for Christine Lagarde as head of the European ‌Central Bank, Council President ‌Antonio Costa said on Thursday.

"To ensure a smooth transition ⁠to ​the ⁠next leadership of the ECB, the ⁠process for the appointment of ​her successor will be initiated ⁠today and will proceed ⁠without ​delay, with a view to a timely ⁠decision by the European Council," ⁠Costa ⁠said in a post on X.