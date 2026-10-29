China military vice chair joins Communist Party's Politburo

The ‌vice chair ​of China's Central Military Commission ‌Zhang Shengmin has been promoted to the ruling Communist Party's Politburo, ‌an announcement on Thursday showed.

Zhang's ‌promotion to the Politburo, the top decision-making body of the party, ⁠was ​announced ⁠at a key party meeting ⁠held in Beijing this week, also ​known as the "fifth plenum", ⁠state news agency Xinhua reported. A veteran ⁠military ​official, the 68-year-old was promoted to become the ⁠country's number two general last ⁠year, ⁠at the fourth plenum.