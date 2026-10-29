China military vice chair joins Communist Party's Politburo
The vice chair of China's Central Military Commission Zhang Shengmin has been promoted to the ruling Communist Party's Politburo, an announcement on Thursday showed.
Zhang's promotion to the Politburo, the top decision-making body of the party, was announced at a key party meeting held in Beijing this week, also known as the "fifth plenum", state news agency Xinhua reported. A veteran military official, the 68-year-old was promoted to become the country's number two general last year, at the fourth plenum.