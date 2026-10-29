Who is to blame for Hong Kong's deadly 2025 fire?
An independent Hong Kong committee blamed a renovation contractor and consultant as well as four government departments for a deadly blaze that killed 168 people in the city last November, according to its report released to the public on Thursday. The more than 1,000-page report by the judge-led panel detailed a series of regulatory and supervisory failings in Hong Kong's building renovation and regulatory system that it said had contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.
KEY FINDINGS: (Compiled by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Saad Sayeed)