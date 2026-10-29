Kremlin aide says Ukraine attacks on Nov 4 holiday could affect peace talks

A ​Kremlin aide ​said on Thursday ‌that Moscow's ​attitude to three-way peace negotiations with Ukraine and ‌the United States would depend in part on whether Ukraine launches a large-scale ‌attack on Russia's National Unity Day, a ‌public holiday on Nov. 4. On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that he hoped ⁠that ​a ⁠trilateral meeting between peace negotiators would take place ⁠in Abu Dhabi between November 6 and November ​10.

Asked about the outlook for ⁠talks, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told ⁠state ​TV channel Vesti: "If there are any exceptionally large-scale bombardments during public ⁠mass events, then that will probably affect our ⁠mood ⁠in some way too. That's only logical."