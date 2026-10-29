QUOTES-Reactions to early resignation of ECB President Christine Lagarde

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 19:45 IST
QUOTES-Reactions to early resignation of ECB President Christine Lagarde

European Central Bank President Christine ​Lagarde will step down early, ​a move that gives EU ‌leaders ​time to pick her successor before a French presidential election that polls show far-right candidate Marine Le ‌Pen is favoured to win. Here are some reactions from politicians and business.

ROLAND LESCURE, FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER: "Christine Lagarde has been an exceptional President of ‌the ECB; As Europe navigated through crises and difficult times, she brilliantly modernized ‌and strengthened the institution. She played a decisive role in ensuring price stability while steering the ECB toward the future, addressing the immense challenges of our time."

JEAN-PHILIPPE TANGUY, LAWMAKER ⁠FOR ​MARINE LE PEN'S ⁠RN PARTY "I saw this coming. Another insult in our direction – lamentable."

MARKUS FERBER, A GERMAN ⁠MEMBER OF EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT "If the impression arises that such a departure is ​timed around national elections, it damages trust in an institution that must stand ⁠above any domestic political calculation."

MARCEL FRATZSCHER, PRESIDENT OF GERMAN THINK-TANK DIW, "By leaving office ⁠early, ​Christine Lagarde gives European governments and institutions an opportunity to appoint a successor who will safeguard European values and protect the ECB's independence."

SIMON ⁠DANGOOR, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME MACRO INVESTING AT GOLDMAN SACHS "The ECB is now ⁠quite well established, ⁠the market is familiar with the way it operates. Our view is that institutional behaviour is likely to outlast ‌Lagarde, ‌and be quite similar, whoever takes over."

(Compiled ​by Toby Chopra)

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