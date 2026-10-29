EU and Canada aim for deep partnership on energy, AI and security, von der Leyen says
The European Union and Canada aim to deepen cooperation on AI, climate, energy and security as they explore the possibility of Canada becoming the union's first "associate member," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. "Our idea is simple: it is an association without accession. We can build a partnership that comes closer to membership than anything we have done before," von der Leyen said in a speech in Montreal.
"We can work on everything, from AI and climate to energy or security."