EU and Canada aim for deep partnership on energy, AI and security, von der Leyen says

​The European ​Union and Canada ‌aim to ​deepen cooperation on AI, ‌climate, energy and security as they explore the possibility of Canada becoming ‌the union's first "associate member," European ‌Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. "Our idea is ⁠simple: ​it ⁠is an association without accession. We can ⁠build a partnership that comes ​closer to membership than anything we ⁠have done before," von der ⁠Leyen ​said in a speech in Montreal.

"We can work on ⁠everything, from AI and climate ⁠to ⁠energy or security."