Fairy chimney rockfall kills two at Turkey's Cappadocia tourist attraction after heavy rain

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 19:58 IST
Fairy chimney rockfall kills two at Turkey's Cappadocia tourist attraction after heavy rain

Two ​people were killed ​and one other ‌injured when ​rocks from a fairy chimney, a volcanic geological ‌formation, fell after heavy rainfall in the popular Turkish resort of Cappadocia on Thursday, the ‌local governor said. A landslide occurred due to ‌heavy rainfall at 3:15 p.m. (1215 GMT) and rock fragments that broke away from the ⁠fairy chimney ​fell onto ⁠people near the Goreme open-air museum, Nevsehir Governor Huseyin ⁠Kok told reporters. Rescue teams found two ​people dead and reached one injured person, ⁠he added.

Cappadocia, a popular tourist destination in ⁠central ​Turkey, is famous for its geological features called fairy chimneys. Nationalities of the ⁠dead and injured people were not immediately clear.

Rescue teams ⁠were ⁠still searching the rubble at the scene, the governor also said.

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