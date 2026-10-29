Greece's Mitsotakis calls for global maritime truce, condemns attacks on shipping

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 20:27 IST
Greece's Mitsotakis calls for global maritime truce, condemns attacks on shipping

Greek ​Prime Minister ​Kyriakos Mitsotakis called ‌for a ​global maritime truce on Thursday, saying attacks ‌on civilian commercial shipping were unacceptable and threatened international trade and security. Speaking ‌at a high-level debate of ‌the Greek presidency of the U.N. Security Council on emerging technologies and ⁠maritime security, ​Mitsotakis ⁠said commercial vessels must be able ⁠to navigate safely and freely even during ​times of conflict.

"Targeting civilian commercial ⁠shipping is completely unacceptable," he said, adding ⁠that ​disruptions to freedom of navigation drive up shipping and ⁠insurance costs, create uncertainty in global markets ⁠and ⁠ultimately increase costs for consumers.

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