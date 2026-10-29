Greece's Mitsotakis calls for global maritime truce, condemns attacks on shipping
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for a global maritime truce on Thursday, saying attacks on civilian commercial shipping were unacceptable and threatened international trade and security. Speaking at a high-level debate of the Greek presidency of the U.N. Security Council on emerging technologies and maritime security, Mitsotakis said commercial vessels must be able to navigate safely and freely even during times of conflict.
"Targeting civilian commercial shipping is completely unacceptable," he said, adding that disruptions to freedom of navigation drive up shipping and insurance costs, create uncertainty in global markets and ultimately increase costs for consumers.