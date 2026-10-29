Swedish parliament to vote on Centre Party leader as prime minister despite gridlock

Sweden's ​parliament speaker said on Thursday ‌he has ​decided lawmakers will vote on Centre Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist as prime minister although she has earlier ‌said she had not been able to secure a majority.

Last month's ballot gave the centre-left 176 of 349 seats in parliament, but while all four opposition parties ‌favour Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson as prime minister, they do not agree on ‌who should be part of a new government.