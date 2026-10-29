Venezuela weighing offering state assets to private sector, President Rodriguez says

​Venezuela's interim ​President ‌Delcy Rodriguez said ​on Thursday that ‌the government is assessing whether assets held by the government ‌will be offered ‌to the private sector and former owners.

"I have instructed ⁠that ​non-essential ⁠assets held by the state ⁠be assessed to determine ​which can be offered ⁠to the private sector or ⁠returned ​to their former owners. This process is ⁠already well advanced," Rodriguez ⁠said ⁠in a televised address.