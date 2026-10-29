Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-Jake Paul to return in Dubai after year-long absence following broken jaw

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will return to the ring on December 24 in Dubai ​just over a year after suffering a broken jaw in his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua, he said on Thursday.

American ​Paul, 29, will headline the Christmas Eve card, with his opponent yet to be announced.

Baseball-Milwaukee ‌brews ​first World Series title with triumph over Rays

The Milwaukee Brewers captured their first World Series title on Wednesday by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 to wrap up the Fall Classic in five games and end a 57-year championship drought. Milwaukee starter Jacob Misiorowski tossed 5-2/3 shutout innings, while timely hitting silenced the home crowd at Tropicana Field as the Brewers secured the crown in their first World Series appearance in 44 years.

Bears ‌bolster D, acquire Jeffery Simmons from Titans

The Chicago Bears acquired All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans on Thursday with the deal pending a physical. The Titans will receive first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2028 and a fourth- round selection in 2027 in the deal, while the Bears also receive a fifth- round pick in 2028.

Cold Brew? Dodgers 2027 World Series favorites

Gamers or Hall of Famers? The odds are leaning toward the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Milwaukee Brewers in early lines set by sportsbooks for the 2027 World Series favorites. The futures betting markets have established ‌the high-dollar Dodgers as the team to beat next season.

World Triathlon, HYROX partner in bid for hybrid racing recognition at Olympics

World Triathlon and fitness racing organiser HYROX said on Wednesday they have formed a partnership aimed at securing Olympic and Paralympic recognition for hybrid racing. The agreement ‌recognises hybrid racing, which combines running with functional fitness exercises, as an official discipline under the World Triathlon umbrella.

Soccer-MLS announces key 2027 'Sprint Season' matches ahead of calendar shift

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will kick off Major League Soccer's 2027 "Sprint Season" when they face Cincinnati on February 19, launching the league's transition to a traditional autumn-to-spring calendar. The standalone match at Nu Stadium in Miami will begin a truncated 14-game regular season and playoff tournament designed to bridge the gap as MLS shifts away from its traditional summer schedule to align with Europe's top leagues.

Hawaii events to begin 2027 PGA Tour Champions season

With the PGA Tour no longer holding a tournament in Hawaii, the PGA Tour Champions is doubling down on the Aloha State ⁠with consecutive events to ​begin its 2027 schedule. Waialae Country Club, which was dropped from the PGA ⁠Tour's schedule for 2027, will now serve as the starting venue of the Champions season with the Sony Championship Hawaii in Honolulu from Jan. 14-16. The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai will follow in Ka'upulehu-Kona from Jan. 21-23.

WTA roundup: Teen topples Naomi Osaka in Tokyo

Slovakian teenager Mia Pohankova knocked out former champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets Thursday ⁠to advance to the quarterfinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. The 18-year-old upstart defeated the seventh-seeded Japanese star 6-3, 7-5 in 95 minutes for the biggest win of her career. Ranked No. 659 at this time last year, Pohankova kept her cool and saved two break points in the second set before ​breaking Osaka to end the match.

NHL roundup: Oilers' Connor McDavid sets assist-streak record

Connor McDavid claimed another slot in the NHL record book and goaltender Tristan Jarry collected his first shutout of the season as the host Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 4-0 on ⁠Wednesday. McDavid set an NHL record by collecting at least one assist in a 13th consecutive game to start a season. He set up a pair of tallies.

Tennis-Rybakina clinches year-end top ranking with Tokyo second-round win

Elena Rybakina beat fellow Kazakh Yulia Putintseva 6-2 6-3 in the second round of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Thursday to secure the year-end world ⁠number ​one ranking for the first time, more than a week before the season-ending WTA Finals. Rybakina received a bye into the last 16 of the WTA 500 event in Tokyo and arrived at the Ariake Coliseum after capturing her fourth title of the season and first as the top-ranked player at last week's Ningbo Open in China

Novak Djokovic nets important late-season win in Basel

Novak Djokovic rallied 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to get past France's Ugo Humber on Wednesday at the Swiss Indoors Basel in Switzerland. In doing so, he avoided falling further in the PIF ATP ⁠Live Race to Turin standings behind Rafael Jodar, who had also advanced to the second round in this same tournament. Djokovic, 11th in those standings 319 points behind Jodar, kept his bid to compete among the world's best alive with the two-hour, 26-minute victory. The former ⁠World No. 1 out of Serbia saved five of six break points and ⁠won 53% of all points (99-89).

Tennis-Osaka knocked out in Tokyo by teenager Pohankova in second round

Former world number one Naomi Osaka suffered a 6-3 7-5 defeat by Slovakian teenager Mia Pohankova in the Pan Pacific Open second round on Thursday. Wildcard Pohankova, who turned 18 this month, advanced to the quarter-finals after upsetting the Japanese former champion and seventh seed in front of Osaka's home fans

Sergio Garcia leaving LIV, rejoins DP World ‌Tour

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia joined the LIV ‌Golf exodus on Thursday, confirming he plans to return to the DP World Tour. The 46-year-old Spaniard had served as the captain of the Fireballs ​GC team since leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf in 2022.