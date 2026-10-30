Ukraine's Zelenskiy: We have intelligence of new Russian ballistic missile strikes

​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said on Thursday ​that Ukraine had information that Russia was planning new ‌ballistic missile strikes and needed the means to be able to counter them.

"Now we have information from ‌intelligence about preparations by the Russians of new ‌ballistic missile strikes," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "We need the means to take out all this Russian ⁠evil. ​We are expecting ⁠relevant decisions."

Zelenskiy repeated Ukraine's pleas for its Western allies ⁠to provide more air defence weapons to counter Russian ​attacks, specifically missiles for the U.S. Patriot system. He ⁠also praised long-range attacks on Russian targets, singling out strikes ⁠on ​Thursday that destroyed two Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft as well as a launching site ⁠for Russian Iskander missiles.

Ukraine's naval forces issued a statement saying ⁠the ⁠two aircraft had been taken out at a base in Volgograd region in central ‌Russia.