FCC says broadcasters should perform 'due diligence' before airing polls

​The chair ​of the ‌Federal Communications Commission ​said Thursday that broadcast ‌networks should use "due diligence" before airing polls that could have been fabricated ‌but did not identify any ‌specific broadcasts that raised concerns.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr said Thursday he ⁠was ​not ⁠seeking to punish broadcasters for airing poll ⁠results that are negative for any ​specific politician and said ⁠he was not aware if any broadcasters ⁠had ​aired fabricated polls ahead of the Nov. ⁠3. election. "Given this rash of entirely fake ⁠polls, ⁠we think it's important that broadcasters are diligent," ‌Carr ‌said.