EU does not foresee energy supply issues, though citizens may struggle to pay bills

European Energy Commissioner Dan ‌Jorgensen warned on Thursday that rising oil and gas prices would leave many ‌EU citizens struggling to pay their ‌bills this winter, though he did not expect supply shortages.

With high prices, it ⁠does ​not ⁠really matter how much gas or oil there ⁠is available on the market, ​he told reporters after participating in a ⁠meeting of the bloc's energy ministers ⁠held in ​Luxembourg. He added member states have reiterated their commitment to release ⁠around 42 million barrels of oil, ⁠half ⁠of which is diesel, in the coming months.