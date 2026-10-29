Trump says Canada has been treating the US very nicely
US President Donald Trump, who has been engaged in a tariff war with Canada, on Thursday told a rally that Canada has been "treating us extremely nicely recently".
US President Donald Trump, who has been engaged in a tariff war with Canada, on Thursday told a rally that Canada has been "treating us extremely nicely recently".
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