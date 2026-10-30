Trump administration promises tariff relief in talks with Audi on Georgia plant, sources say
The administration of President Donald Trump has promised tariff relief to Volkswagen luxury unit Audi as part of talks to land a new $4 billion assembly plant in Georgia, sources told Reuters.
Audi executives were told the US government plans a broad tariff relief program for automakers making significant investments in US production, the sources said. The Wall Street Journal reported details of the plan earlier.