Trump administration promises tariff relief in talks with Audi on Georgia plant, sources say

​The ​administration of ‌President Donald Trump ​has promised tariff ‌relief to Volkswagen luxury unit Audi as part ‌of talks to land ‌a new $4 billion assembly plant in Georgia, sources ⁠told ​Reuters.

Audi ⁠executives were told the ⁠US government plans a ​broad tariff relief program for ⁠automakers making significant investments ⁠in ​US production, the sources said. ⁠The Wall Street Journal reported ⁠details ⁠of the plan earlier.