Motor racing-Antonelli reports sick ahead of momentous Mexico weekend

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 00:14 IST
Motor racing-Antonelli reports sick ahead of momentous Mexico weekend

Kimi Antonelli ​was excused media duties ​on Thursday with ‌the Mercedes ​driver feeling unwell ahead of a Mexico City Grand Prix weekend that ‌is set to make him Formula One's youngest champion. The team said the 20-year-old Italian was recovering from a viral ‌illness and "feeling under the weather".

"As a precaution, the FIA ‌have excused him from his mandatory media duties to give him the chance to rest ahead of the weekend. We expect him ⁠to ​be back ⁠tomorrow," a spokeswoman said. Antonelli will be champion on Sunday if he finishes ⁠in the top nine at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on ​Sunday, even if closest rival and teammate George Russell ⁠wins the race. The Italian, who won in Texas last weekend, ⁠has ​a 123-point lead with five races and a maximum 125 points remaining.

Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas was also feeling ⁠unwell and taking a day of rest. "This is a precautionary ⁠measure and ⁠does not currently affect his participation in the remainder of the race weekend," the ‌team said.

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