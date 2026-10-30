WHO member states propose seven candidates for new chief, organization says

The ​World ​Health Organization ‌said on Thursday ​that member states ‌have proposed seven candidates for the position of WHO director-general, ‌with the successful candidate expected ‌to take office on August 16, 2027. The World ⁠Health ​Assembly ⁠will appoint the new director-general at ⁠its 80th session in ​May 2027, the organization added.

The ⁠nominated candidates include Mohammed ⁠Al-Kuwari, ​Hanan Balkhy, Hans Henri P. Kluge, María P. ⁠Neira, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Li ⁠Song, ⁠and Gevorg Tamamyan, the statement said.