WHO member states propose seven candidates for new chief, organization says
The World Health Organization said on Thursday that member states have proposed seven candidates for the position of WHO director-general, with the successful candidate expected to take office on August 16, 2027. The World Health Assembly will appoint the new director-general at its 80th session in May 2027, the organization added.
The nominated candidates include Mohammed Al-Kuwari, Hanan Balkhy, Hans Henri P. Kluge, María P. Neira, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Li Song, and Gevorg Tamamyan, the statement said.