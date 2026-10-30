US Justice Dept subpoenas Alaska campaigns in probe of second Dan Sullivan, source says

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 02:30 IST
US Justice Dept subpoenas Alaska campaigns in probe of second Dan Sullivan, source says

​The US ​Justice Department has ‌escalated its ​investigation into the candidacy of ‌an Alaska Senate candidate with the same name as the Republican ‌incumbent, Dan Sullivan, issuing more ‌than 40 subpoenas and requests to preserve documents with more expected, a ⁠source ​familiar ⁠with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Recipients ⁠of the subpoenas included the ​campaigns of Republican challenger, Dan J. ⁠Sullivan, and Democratic nominee Mary Peltola, ⁠the ​source said. The New York Times reported on Wednesday ⁠that Peltola's campaign was involved ⁠in ⁠recruiting Dan J. Sullivan into the race.

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