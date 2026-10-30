Drone attack kills worker at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, IAEA says
An employee of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was killed in a drone attack on Thursday, the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, said on X. The person was reportedly a welder at the plant's centralized repair workshop, the IAEA said. It gave no further details about the circumstances of the attack or who was responsible.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi renewed calls for military restraint around the facility.