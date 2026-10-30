Drone attack kills worker at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, IAEA says

​An employee ​of ‌Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear ​power plant was killed ‌in a drone attack on Thursday, the United Nations ‌nuclear watchdog, the ‌IAEA, said on X. The person was reportedly a ⁠welder ​at ⁠the plant's centralized repair workshop, the ⁠IAEA said. It gave ​no further details about the ⁠circumstances of the attack ⁠or ​who was responsible.

IAEA Director General Rafael ⁠Grossi renewed calls for military restraint ⁠around ⁠the facility.