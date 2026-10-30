Russian drone strike kills 14 on Ukrainian rail platform, 6 die in other attacks

A Russian drone strike killed at least 14 people on a crowded rail platform in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Thursday, while five died in daytime strikes on two other provincial cities and ‌a late-evening missile strike killed one person in the capital Kyiv, officials said. The string of attacks jolted Ukrainian cities as a local truce in the southern region of Kherson raised cautious hopes for a resumption of diplomacy.

"Russia is deliberately hunting civilians: on trains, at stations, in residential buildings," Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergiy Koretskyi said on the Telegram app. "There is no justification for this terror, and there never can be."

A new missile attack hit districts of ‌Kyiv just before 11 p.m. (2100 GMT) killing one person, the city's military administration said. Warehouses were set ablaze and falling debris damaged a building on the east side of the Dnipro River. A few hours ‌earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had described the attacks as "very cruel" and "deliberate when everyone expects de-escalation steps".

Zelenskiy warned that Ukraine had intelligence "about preparations by the Russians of new ballistic missile strikes. We need the means to take out all this Russian evil. We are expecting relevant decisions." The six-day truce brokered with US help applied only to southern Ukraine's Kherson region, where a humanitarian mission was underway to provide relief to the Russian-held town of Oleshky, marooned in a war zone since the start of Moscow's 2022 invasion.

Both sides issued ⁠virtually identical statements ​saying de-mining operations had been completed and the operation ⁠could begin to allow aid into the town and permit residents to head out if they wanted to leave. Elsewhere, Russian drone and missile attacks on critical infrastructure including the rail network have upended civilian life and ravaged the economy. The strikes have exploited an acute ⁠shortage of air defence missiles.

BODIES SCATTERED ACROSS PLATFORM In Dnipro, state railway Ukrzaliznytsia said a jet-powered drone had struck a platform at the city's main station, where a commuter train was preparing to depart.

Mangled bodies lay scattered across the shrapnel-marked pavement, ​where patches of bright red blood had pooled up. Police filled black body bags amid the wail of an air-raid siren. "And for what? What goal are they (Russians) trying to achieve?" said Svitlana ⁠Shcherbak, 67, as she sheltered underground at the station. "I don't understand it at all."

Another attack on Dnipro hit a student dormitory, setting it ablaze, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. He added that a day of assaults had cut power to 350,000 households in the ⁠city. Russia's ​mounting bombing campaign against Ukrainian cities has regularly killed civilians. Moscow has denied targeting civilians.

NEW STRIKES ACROSS UKRAINE Two teenage girls were killed on a central street in Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, and three people died in strikes on residential buildings in the central city of Kremenchuk.

In Chernihiv, in addition to the two dead teenagers, 23 people including four children were wounded in a drone attack on a busy downtown street. "Ordinary, ⁠peaceful people were attacked who were just going to work, going about their daily business, making plans for the day," said Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the city's military administration.

In Kremenchuk, strikes on a residential block ⁠and private buildings killed three people and wounded 32, ⁠the regional governor said. Russian drones also struck city buses in three separate attacks on southeastern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, wounding six, officials there said. Thursday's strikes came amid renewed efforts to revive US-backed peace talks to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two.

New three-way talks are expected to take place next month, with Ukrainian officials, including ‌top presidential adviser Kyrylo Budanov, urging ‌pressure on Moscow from Kyiv's partners. (Additional reporting by Reuters TV in Dnipro; Writing by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by ​Nia Williams, David Gregorio, Ron Popeski and Jamie Freed)