Bitcoin, cryptocurrency prices fall after Binance reports security issue

​Cryptocurrency prices ​fell on Friday after ‌Binance reported ​a potential security issue and said ‌more than $2.5 billion in assets had been frozen. Bitcoin dropped to a six-week ‌low of $77,646, ether fell to a ‌two-month low of $2,238.76 and BNB, a token originally launched as Binance Coin that ⁠can ​be ⁠used to pay Binance fees, was down more ⁠than 8% over the past ​24 hours at $694, according to market aggregator ⁠CoinGecko.

Binance runs a secure asset fund ⁠for ​users, according to its website, which is a reserve held ⁠entirely in bitcoin that is intended to ⁠protect ⁠user assets in cases of security breaches.