Bitcoin, cryptocurrency prices fall after Binance reports security issue
Cryptocurrency prices fell on Friday after Binance reported a potential security issue and said more than $2.5 billion in assets had been frozen. Bitcoin dropped to a six-week low of $77,646, ether fell to a two-month low of $2,238.76 and BNB, a token originally launched as Binance Coin that can be used to pay Binance fees, was down more than 8% over the past 24 hours at $694, according to market aggregator CoinGecko.
Binance runs a secure asset fund for users, according to its website, which is a reserve held entirely in bitcoin that is intended to protect user assets in cases of security breaches.