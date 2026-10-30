Ukraine pauses strikes on Russian refineries after pressure from Trump, WSJ reports

​Ukraine's military ​has ‌paused its strikes ​on Russian oil ‌refineries after pressure from US President Donald Trump, the ‌Wall Street Journal ‌reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the ⁠operations. The ​unofficial ⁠pause began early last ⁠week and is expected to ​last until after the ⁠US midterm elections and ⁠potentially deeper ​into November, the Journal reported.

Reuters ⁠could not immediately verify ⁠the ⁠report.