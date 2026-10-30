Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-Jake Paul to return in Dubai after year-long absence following broken jaw

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will return to the ring on December 24 in Dubai just over a ​year after suffering a broken jaw in his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua, he said on Thursday.

American Paul, 29, will headline the ​Christmas Eve card, with his opponent yet to be announced.

Baseball-Milwaukee brews first World Series title with triumph ‌over ​Rays

The Milwaukee Brewers captured their first World Series title on Wednesday by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 to wrap up the Fall Classic in five games and end a 57-year championship drought. Milwaukee starter Jacob Misiorowski tossed 5-2/3 shutout innings, while timely hitting silenced the home crowd at Tropicana Field as the Brewers secured the crown in their first World Series appearance in 44 years.

Motor racing-Alonso doubles down on backmarker driving standards, F1 rivals disagree

Fernando Alonso doubled down ‌on his criticism of driving standards among Formula One's backmarkers on Thursday as Williams drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon hit back. Double world champion Alonso, whose Aston Martin team are second from last overall and one place behind Williams, said after last weekend's US Grand Prix that there was "a very low level of driving and lack of talent" in the bottom third of the grid.

Basketball-Dream end schedule nightmare with Game 6 win over Valkyries

The Atlanta Dream beat the Golden State Valkyries 80-69 on Thursday in a matinee performance worthy of primetime billing, forcing a Game 7 in the WNBA Finals and bringing the party atmosphere back after frustration over ‌scheduling issues. A sellout crowd of 17,000 showed up at 12:30 pm ET at State Farm Arena, after conflicts with the Dream's NBA counterparts Atlanta Hawks forced them into a midday, midweek time slot.

Baseball-End of World Series sends MLB into high-stakes offseason as lockout looms

The crowning of the Milwaukee Brewers as ‌World Series champions kicked off an offseason of great uncertainty for Major League Baseball on Thursday, with owners widely expected to lock out players if they cannot reach a new labour deal before the current agreement expires on December 1. At the heart of the negotiations is the issue of a salary cap that would limit how much MLB's 30 teams can spend on player wages, a system the league feels would address the payroll disparity between big-market and small-market teams. The MLB Players Association considers the implementation of a salary cap as a non-starter.

Colorado QB Julian Lewis recovering after 'medical emergency'

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis is recovering after being hospitalized for a "medical emergency" at the team facilities on Wednesday, according to his family. Lewis, a second-year QB, started the first four games for the ⁠Buffaloes this season ​but has not played since being replaced during a 23-13 loss at Baylor on Sept. ⁠26.

Golf-Garcia leaves LIV, targets DP World Tour return and Ryder Cup place

Sergio Garcia has become the latest high-profile player to leave LIV Golf, saying on Thursday that he will return to the DP World Tour in 2027 while keeping the door open for a potential PGA Tour comeback. The Spaniard follows Jon Rahm, Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton and Graeme McDowell in announcing a departure from ⁠LIV, which is attempting to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy under a restructured ownership model after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund said in April it was cutting funding

WTA roundup: Teen topples Naomi Osaka in Tokyo

Slovakian teenager Mia Pohankova knocked out former champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open ​in Tokyo. The 18-year-old upstart defeated the seventh-seeded Japanese star 6-3, 7-5 in 95 minutes for the biggest win of her career. Ranked No. 659 at this time last year, Pohankova kept her cool and saved two break points in the second set before breaking Osaka to end ⁠the match.

NHL roundup: Oilers' Connor McDavid sets assist-streak record

Connor McDavid claimed another slot in the NHL record book and goaltender Tristan Jarry collected his first shutout of the season as the host Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Wednesday. McDavid set an NHL record by collecting at least one assist in a 13th consecutive game to start a season. He set up a pair of tallies.

Mariners ⁠exercise ​Andres Munoz's 2027 option, decline two others

The Seattle Mariners exercised their $9 million club option for 2027 on closer Andres Munoz on Thursday after the right-hander's toughest season with the club. Munoz recorded 28 saves, but his 10 blown saves tied for most in the majors and he had a career-worst 4.24 ERA in 61 relief appearances for Seattle. His previous full-season ERAs since joining the Mariners were 2.49 in 2022, 2.94 in 2023, 2.12 in 2024 and 1.73 in 2025.

Motor racing-Perez says Cadillac deal will be his last Formula One contract

Sergio Perez said on Thursday that his newly announced contract extension with Cadillac will be his ⁠last in Formula One, as the Mexican prepares to mark his 300th Grand Prix start in front of his home fans this weekend. The 36-year-old, who returned to the sport this season after a year away following his departure from Red Bull at the end of 2024, said his children were ⁠the main reason behind his decision to limit his career to three more years.

Athletics-'So shameful': ⁠Top Kenyan runners dismayed over Jepchirchir doping case

Kenyan runners reacted with dismay on Thursday to another doping case involving one of their compatriots, after former New York City Marathon winner Peres Jepchirchir was provisionally suspended, casting a shadow over the build-up to Sunday's race. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday that it had provisionally suspended Jepchirchir after she tested positive for the banned blood booster EPO in a sample taken before her Sydney Marathon victory.

Stars D Kyle Capobianco (lower ‌body) out 4 weeks

Dallas defenseman Kyle Capobianco will ‌miss four weeks because of a lower-body injury, Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said Thursday. Capobianco, 29, was injured in a collision behind the net with New Jersey's ​Timo Meier in the third period of the Devils' 5-1 road victory Tuesday.