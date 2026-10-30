Russia and Ukraine say Oleshky aid operation and evacuations under way

Starving residents of a Russian-held ​town in southern Ukraine began evacuating on Friday as part of a joint ‌relief ​operation by the opposing sides, the first of its kind in four years and eight months of war. Under a local ceasefire brokered by US first lady Melania Trump, an aid convoy arrived in the town of Oleshkyand people were given the opportunity to leave if they wished.

It was the most striking example yet of cooperation ‌between the two warring sides. But attacks continued elsewhere, with Russian strikes overnight targeting seven regions as well as the capital Kyiv and the southeastern city of Dnipro, officials said.

Russia said it had shot down 1,043 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight. On Thursday, a Russian drone strike killed at least 15 people on a crowded rail platformin the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. In Oleshky, Russian human rights commissioner Yana Lantratova said groups of people were boarding evacuation buses - some wishing to go to ‌Russia and others to Ukraine. A senior Ukrainian lawmaker also said evacuations had begun.

OLESHKY RESIDENTS HEADING OUT It was not clear how many people were in each group, and how many residents, if any, had decided ‌to stay.

Addressing Ukraine's parliament on Friday, Prime Minister Sergiy Koretskyi said residents headed for Ukraine would travel through Russia to Belarus before entering the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, news agency Interfax Ukraine reported. Lantratova, appearing side by side with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets, said food, hygiene products, medical supplies and fuel were being delivered to the town.

Lubinets said everyone in need of assistance would get it. "We have reached an agreement to assist citizens who wish to travel to Ukraine - they will be provided with the opportunity to do so. Likewise, assistance will be available to ⁠those who wish to ​travel to the Russian Federation," he said.

In footage posted ⁠by Lubinets, teary-eyed residents warmly greeted the Ukrainian delegation. Oleshky, on the Dnipro River opposite the city of Kherson, was seized by Russian troops during the first days of their full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

It has suffered extensive damage and was badly flooded after the destruction of ⁠the huge upriver Kakhovka dam in 2023. Residents have given harrowing accounts of risking their lives travelling along mine-strewn roads - one known as the "road of death" - just to get food and water. Some say they have survived on a cup of rice or ​buckwheat a day, sometimes with a tomato, cucumber or wild plants added.

A local ceasefire came into force in Oleshky and the Kherson region early on Tuesday. "This is the first time since 2022 that a ⁠ceasefire has been established across such an extensive stretch of the front line and has been maintained for such a significant duration," Lubinets said.

The arrival of the aid convoy was preceded by demining operations in which Lantratova said a sapper and one other person were killed. She said 25 buses were ⁠on ​hand to evacuate people, with special provision for those who were bedridden, and 50 medical personnel were present. There was even a bus with pet cages for those who wished to take their animals with them.

TWO SIDES STILL FAR APART ON HOW TO END THE WAR The joint relief operation offers hope that the two sides are capable of working together, despite the ferocity of the war, in which both sides have intensified long-range air strikes while ⁠battlefield front lines remain largely static.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was a "high degree of coordination" between Lantratova and Lubinets. US-mediated peace talks are due to resume next month in Abu Dhabi for the first time since February, ⁠as US President Donald Trump seeks to end a conflict ⁠he once said he could solve in a day.

Russia still hopes that Trump can pressure Kyiv into accepting a deal that meets many of Moscow's conditions, such as full Russian control of Ukraine's Donbas region and a bar on Ukraine joining NATO. Kyiv wants to ensure that US intelligence sharing continues, along with full access to Elon Musk's recently ‌disrupted battlefield communications system, Starshield, and that European-bought ‌US military hardware, including Patriot interceptor missiles, continues to flow.