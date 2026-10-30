The ​Nasdaq ​opened at ‌its lowest ​level in more than two ‌months on Friday, after Amazon's aggressive AI spending plan ‌and Intel's cash burn ‌warning intensified investor concerns about escalating costs of AI infrastructure ⁠buildout and ​the ⁠return timeline.

The Dow Jones Industrial ⁠Average rose 41.3 points, ​or 0.08%, to 52,383.9 at ⁠the open. The S&P 500 ⁠fell ​89.3 points, or 1.16%, to 7,631.07, while ⁠the Nasdaq Composite dropped 592.2 points, ⁠or ⁠2.26%, to 25,592.486.