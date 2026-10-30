Nigeria says troops kill 48 Islamist fighters after attacks in Borno, Yobe bases

Nigerian troops, backed ​by air support, ‌repelled attacks ​by Islamist fighters on military positions in the northeastern Borno and ‌Yobe states, killing 48 insurgents, the military said on Friday.

Attacks by Islamist groups Boko Haram and its splinter Islamic ‌State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on military positions in ‌the region have surged in recent weeks despite years of military operations aimed at containing the 17-year insurgency in northeastern Nigeria.