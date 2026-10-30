Basketball-French sports institute expels five teenage players

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 19:11 IST
Basketball-French sports institute expels five teenage players

France's ​national sports institute ​INSEP has expelled ‌five teenage ​basketball players following incidents involving physical violence ‌at its Paris boarding facility, it said on Friday. INSEP had initially suspended 10 players and ‌launched an internal investigation last month ‌after younger players were subjected to acts described as "hazing" by older teammates.

"After reviewing the facts and ⁠individual ​responsibilities, five ⁠athletes have been permanently expelled from the institution," ⁠INSEP said in a statement. "For the other ​five, the sanctions imposed make it possible ⁠to consider their reinstatement at INSEP in the ⁠short ​or medium term, subject to educational measures."

Fabien Canu, INSEP's director general, said ⁠the decisions taken "make clear that no form of ⁠humiliation, ⁠harassment, violence or hazing will be tolerated within our institution".

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