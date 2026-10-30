US health department to remove broad black box warning from three estrogen patch products

The US health department on Friday approved the ​removal of the strictest "black box" ​warnings from the labels of three ‌estradiol transdermal ​patches, the hormone therapies used to treat menopause symptoms. Women in the United States have been struggling to find hormone replacement ‌treatments such as estrogen patches to ease symptoms, including mood swings, hot flashes and sleep disturbances, amid surging demand.

The US Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond ‌to a Reuters request seeking brand names for the patches.