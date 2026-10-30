G20 foreign ministers skip photo-op amid objections over Russia

Foreign ministers ​from the G20 ​skipped a traditional ‌group photo ​ahead of their meeting in Atlanta on Friday after ‌European representatives objected to the presence of Russia. The US State Department agenda for the meeting did ‌not include the so-called family shot and ‌ministers – including Russia's Sergei Lavrov – began the first session without having posed for photographers.

"In no case will there ⁠be ​a family ⁠photo with European partners and Mr. Lavrov together because ... ⁠there is no normalcy with Russia," German Foreign Minister ​Johann Wadephul told reporters earlier on Friday. European officials ⁠had earlier suggested there might be two separate pictures — ⁠one ​with Lavrov and one without.

European G20 members back Ukraine, which has objected ⁠to US President Donald Trump's recent decisions on Russia, ⁠including ⁠a deal to buy diesel and waive some sanctions.