Russia says humanitarian convoy from Oleshky has reached Crimea

​A humanitarian ​convoy carrying evacuated ‌residents from ​Russian-controlled Oleshky in Ukraine has reached Crimea, Russian ‌Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Friday. "We are concluding our humanitarian ‌mission in Oleshky. We are currently ‌in the territory of Armyansk (in northern Crimea), where we are organizing into convoys," ⁠Lantratova ​posted ⁠on social media.

One convoy was carrying people ⁠bound for Ukraine, the other for Russia, ​she said, adding that the ⁠operation had taken place "without incidents". The evacuation ⁠was ​part of a joint relief operation by Russia and Ukraine, ⁠the first of its kind in ⁠four ⁠years and eight months of war.