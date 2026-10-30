Russia says humanitarian convoy from Oleshky has reached Crimea

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 21:13 IST
Russia says humanitarian convoy from Oleshky has reached Crimea

​A humanitarian ​convoy carrying evacuated ‌residents from ​Russian-controlled Oleshky in Ukraine has reached Crimea, Russian ‌Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Friday. "We are concluding our humanitarian ‌mission in Oleshky. We are currently ‌in the territory of Armyansk (in northern Crimea), where we are organizing into convoys," ⁠Lantratova ​posted ⁠on social media.

One convoy was carrying people ⁠bound for Ukraine, the other for Russia, ​she said, adding that the ⁠operation had taken place "without incidents". The evacuation ⁠was ​part of a joint relief operation by Russia and Ukraine, ⁠the first of its kind in ⁠four ⁠years and eight months of war.

TRENDING

1
Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence in focus

Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence ...

Peru
2
ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision: Rajnath Singh

ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision...

Global
3
Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Telangana at all-party meeting

Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Tel...

India
4
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BOAT' award

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BO...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Second Life Without a Clear Record: Why Global Trade Data Struggles With Used Textiles

Why Climate Activists Stay or Leave: The Role of Hope, Belonging and Shared Purpose

AI Makes Student Marketing Projects Look Brilliant, How Can Teachers Judge Learning?

How Aerial Images and Satellite Data Sorted Hidden Patterns of America's City Trees

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026